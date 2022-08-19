Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Sells 6,179 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $153,177.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CNM opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
