Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Sells 161 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $19,376.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $121.65. 766,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,642. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

