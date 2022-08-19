Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Sells $1,293,302.40 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 379.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

