Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $472,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,478,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

