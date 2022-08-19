Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Major Shareholder Sells 3,215 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $227,943.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,307,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,600,473.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,047 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $213,716.58.

On Monday, August 15th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $216,474.79.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $228,751.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52.

GEF stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 26.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

