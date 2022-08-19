Insider Selling: H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) VP Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in H&R Block by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 893,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $950,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

