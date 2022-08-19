Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FROG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 316,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $42.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in JFrog by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

