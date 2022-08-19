Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JFrog Stock Down 0.0 %

FROG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 316,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $42.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

About JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in JFrog by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

