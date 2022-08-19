Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells 1,797 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

KALV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.01. 216,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,405. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $368.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 190,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

