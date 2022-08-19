Insider Selling: Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$394,314.69 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$394,314.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,373.86.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.39 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$21.28 and a 52-week high of C$28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.50. The stock has a market cap of C$46.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.73.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

