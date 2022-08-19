Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells 3,692 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.80. 248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,561. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently -213.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.