Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $2,281,421.35 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 970.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

