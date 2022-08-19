Insider Selling: Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Sells $1,065,166.44 in Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $1,065,166.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,874,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

OFLX opened at $119.93 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $97.16 and a one year high of $161.39. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.99.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,448,000 after purchasing an additional 101,884 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after purchasing an additional 135,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

