Insider Selling: Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Popular Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $82.53 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Institutional Trading of Popular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Popular by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

