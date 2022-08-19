Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $5,036,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,308,124.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Gerard Flanagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 1,166,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,688. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 137.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $69,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

