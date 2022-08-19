Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $5,036,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,308,124.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Joseph Gerard Flanagan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00.
R1 RCM Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 1,166,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,688. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 137.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $69,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.