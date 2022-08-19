Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $122,673.56 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30.

Roblox Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $12,031,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.