Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells $89,356.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $489.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

