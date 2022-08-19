Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 45,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,206. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a current ratio of 21.36. The company has a market cap of $431.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.