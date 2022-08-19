Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TARS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 45,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,206. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a current ratio of 21.36. The company has a market cap of $431.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
