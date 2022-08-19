Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CFO Sells 987 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average of $150.23.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.