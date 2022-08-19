Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 151,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,002. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,185 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,935.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,707,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 205,281 shares of company stock worth $19,786,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 131.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Stories

