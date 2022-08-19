Instadapp Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.04 Million (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Instadapp has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Instadapp coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Instadapp has a total market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $63,115.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Instadapp alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00782769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Instadapp

Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

Buying and Selling Instadapp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Instadapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Instadapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Instadapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Instadapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.