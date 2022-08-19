Instadapp Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.04 Million (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Instadapp has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Instadapp coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Instadapp has a total market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $63,115.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00782769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Instadapp
Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.
Buying and Selling Instadapp
