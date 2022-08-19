Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.50. 4,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,800. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average is $149.83.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

