Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,817. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61.

