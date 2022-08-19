Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.06. The company had a trading volume of 204,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,084. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.77.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

