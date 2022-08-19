Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Southern makes up 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 643,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $80.24. 72,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

