Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.32. 6,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.