Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.02. 52,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,889. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

