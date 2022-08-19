Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of APD traded down $4.15 on Friday, hitting $263.45. 21,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,160. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

