Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,791,476. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

