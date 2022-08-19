Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Stock Position Raised by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) by 553.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,350 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.84% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 534.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 341,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 287,739 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 18.8% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRRX opened at $10.03 on Friday. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

