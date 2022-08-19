Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 101,020 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

