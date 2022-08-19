Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael Acquires 25,300 Shares

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $62,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,425.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Ishmael also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intellicheck alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 6,347 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,232.80.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 4,513 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,168.53.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 5,800 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $10,034.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 12,500 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $21,125.00.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. Analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDN shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.