Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.23

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 37181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICPT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.