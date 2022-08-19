Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.23

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 37181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICPT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.
Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
Featured Articles
