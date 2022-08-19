Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,170 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.14. The stock had a trading volume of 101,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.31. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,804 shares of company stock worth $8,491,434 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

