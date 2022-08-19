InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
NYSE IHG opened at $61.83 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80.
InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
