InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

NYSE IHG opened at $61.83 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after purchasing an additional 674,404 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 114,601 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

