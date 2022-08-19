InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.43

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.43 and last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,109 shares of company stock worth $246,746 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

