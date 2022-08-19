International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $122.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.