International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Adam P. Godfrey Sells 22,000 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $553,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,351 shares in the company, valued at $45,918,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in International Money Express by 2,356.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 68.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 27.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

