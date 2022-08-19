International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Adam P. Godfrey Sells 22,000 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $553,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,351 shares in the company, valued at $45,918,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
International Money Express Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $26.23.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
