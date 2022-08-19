International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Stock Price Down 18.3%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) dropped 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 3,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

