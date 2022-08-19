InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.69. 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,791,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.23 and a 200-day moving average of $320.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

