InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

USB stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 61,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,213. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

