InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $29.33 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 711,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,763 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 408,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,192,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

