InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

