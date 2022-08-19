InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $34.58 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.5% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,120.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 36,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.26. 58,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,390. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

