InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $65.76 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.8% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 221,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a market cap of $377.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

