InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 10,159 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,402.4% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

