InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,601 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. 285,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,199,878. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

