InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,893 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,788,000 after acquiring an additional 838,321 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,188,000 after buying an additional 240,970 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after buying an additional 491,276 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,953,000 after buying an additional 460,594 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.13. 125,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,736,066. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55.

