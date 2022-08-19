Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading Up 2.4%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.97. Approximately 13,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 821,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

