Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target Raised to $6.25

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Friday, August 5th.

INTZ stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Intrusion has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.47.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 245.59% and a negative return on equity of 712.46%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intrusion by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

