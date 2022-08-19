Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5,141.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 3.2 %

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $15.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $462.44. 53,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

